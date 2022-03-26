COLUMBIA CITY — Dorothy "Dottie" Mance, 85, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her son's home.
Born on Aug. 5, 1936, in Mariana, Arkansas, she was the daughter of John and Hazel (Christian) Henley.
At 5 months old, Dottie's family moved to Culver City, California, for her dad's job. While growing up, she lived on Keystone Avenue and the neighborhood children were known as the Keystone Kids. She enjoyed the typical life of children then, including hide and seek and playing kick the can. Living just two miles away from MGM Studios, she would go often to get an autograph from the stars there and on several occasions, she watched as movies were made on her street, including "Three Guys Named Mike". She also would see other behind the scenes encounters as her dad was a carpenter for MGM.
Dottie attended Hamilton High School through the 11th grade. After high school Dottie had two children with her first husband. Unfortunately Dottie lost her daughter, Debra Paris. One evening after work in 1978, she and some co-workers were out relaxing when a gentleman approached her for a stick of gum, Melvin M. Mance. After a few evenings of seeing each other out and dancing, the two knew it was true love. Melvin was a great guy who served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Boeing. With a job move from California, to Washington, Dottie followed Mel and on Aug. 4, 1979, Dottie married the man of her dreams in Federal Way, Washington.
She was the first employee of Magic Mountain Credit Union in California, and when she left after four years, she was the manager. She had worked various jobs before retiring in 1994, from Federal Way Water & Sewer District. Dottie also had her own craft business, "Dottie's Knot". She enjoyed all sorts of craft activities including wood burning and painting. She was a member of United Methodist Church. In July 2010, she and Mel moved to Columbia City, Indiana. Dottie' life forever changed when Mel passed away at 10 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 1, 2014, after a lengthy illness. She had been a dedicated wife to him to the end, taking care of him at their home.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Jerry Paris and Barb Leonard; granddaughter, Jessica Paris; and sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dottie" Mae Henley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel Henley; husband, Melvin Mance; daughter, Debra Paris; daughter-in-law, Barb Paris; sisters, Kay Couden and Lucille Johnson; and brothers, Doug Henley and Bryan Henley.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m.
Memorial donations may be given in her memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County or Stillwater Hospice.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Dorothy's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.