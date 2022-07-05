BIG LONG LAKE — Evan Miles Skinner, 22 months old, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Evan was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Aug. 17, 2020, to Ashley Ann (Holsinger) Skinner and Brandon Anthony Skinner, who survive him at Big Long Lake and Sanibel Island, Florida.
Evan Miles Skinner was born into this world through a lot of prayer. He was a miracle boy, who was born after four miscarriages. He was the redemption baby who brought immeasurable joy to his family. While pregnant with Evan, he traveled more than 10,000 miles in an RV, exploring the U.S, which is why his middle name, Miles, was given to him.
He enjoyed adventure and exploring barefoot. He loved the outdoors, the beach, swimming, golf cart rides and his toy dump trucks. He traveled hundreds of miles on a carrier being pulled behind a bike on the Sanibel Island trails, always ready to go and with a smile on his precious little face. He is achingly missed here on Earth, but he is now walking barefoot, hand in hand with Jesus.
Isaiah 55, 8-9 “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord. As the heavens are higher than the Earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”
Other survivors include his brothers, Oliver Skinner and Lawson Skinner, at home; maternal grandparents, Jody and Terry Holsinger, of Mongo; paternal grandmother, Sheryl Skinner, of South Milford; paternal grandfather, Pete Skinner, of Sylvan Lake; grandmother, Linda L. Young, of Cree Lake; and maternal great-grandmother, Penny Spaw Walters, of Avilla.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 2-7 p.m., at South Milford Church of Christ, 8030 E. C.R. 600S, Wolcottville, Indiana.
Funeral services for Evan will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11 a.m., at South Milford Church of Christ, with Pastor Brian Walter officiating.
There will also be visitation at 10 a.m., prior to the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Lake Bethel Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the family or South Milford Church of Christ.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
