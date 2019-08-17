ST. JOE — Brittany Kay High-Stinson, 32, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at DeKalb Health in Auburn.
She was born June 8, 1987, in Auburn, Indiana.
Surviving are her parents, Matthew John and Jodi Lynn (Houser) Traster, of Butler and Ty High, of Summerville, South Carolina; one son, Camden High, of St. Joe; one step-bother, Logan Traster, of Auburn; maternal grandparents, Sharon and Jack Wallace, of Butler; and grandparents, John and Becky Traster, of South Milford. Other survivors include one uncle, David Houser, of Butler; and cousin, Joshua Houser, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, James D. Houser; and one aunt, Candy Houser.
She attended Eastside High School in Butler until 2004, and graduated from Lakewood Christian School in Auburn.
She volunteered at the Riverdale Elementary School, loved the outdoors, enjoyed arts, crafts and gardening.
She attended Butler Church of The Nazarene.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway St., Butler.
Services will follow at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Paul Patton of Butler Church of The Nazarene officiating.
Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery.
The family requests memorials be given in memory of Brittany Stinson to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home or to the family to help with final expenses.
Condolences may be sent to www.hejohnsonfh.com.
