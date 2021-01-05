HUNTERTOWN — Jack Martin Hammel, 85, of Huntertown, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Dec. 5, 1935, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Arnold M. and Inez Eva (Conklin) Hammel.
He was a 1954 graduate of Kendallville High School.
Jack served in the Army National Guard from 1953 to 1955. In 1955, he joined the Marines and served until 1958.
He married Patricia M. “Pat” Donley on July 14, 1962, in Kendallville. She survives in Huntertown.
Mr. Hammel worked for more than 30 years as a tool maker with Zollner Piston in Fort Wayne. He was also a school bus driver with Fort Wayne Community Schools for 15 years.
Jack was a member of Garrett American Legion Post 178, where he served on the Honor Guard; and a prior member of American Legion Post 47 in Fort Wayne.
Also surviving are three sons, Jerry (Cindy) Hammel, of Westfield, John (Lisa) Hammel, of Estero, Florida, and Jeffrey (Danielle) Hammel, of Fort Wayne; a special son and daughter, Adam (Jennifer) Beougher, of Huntertown; nine grandchildren, Megan (Eric) Moreland, Andrew Hammel, Jillian Hammel, Matthew Hammel, Michael (Danielle) Hammel, Jacob (Kaylie) Hammel, Elijah Beougher and Aubrey Beougher; two great-grandchildren, Easton Moreland and Adalyn Moreland; a sister, Sharon (Larry) Beverly, of Kendallville; and a brother, Larry (Sharon) Hammel, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Shirley Leiter; a brother, Richard Hammel; a sister-in-law, Pat Hammel; and a brother-in-law, Keith Leiter.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Chaplain Mike Wakeland of Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville, officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Albion.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Garrett American Legion.
Jack’s funeral service on Friday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.
Calling is on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
View a video tribute or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
