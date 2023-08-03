ASHLEY — Todd Alan Troyer, 58, departed this world too soon, leaving behind a legacy of passion and curiosity for the ever-evolving world of technology. He was a loving son and devoted brother, cherished by his family and friends.
From a young age, Todd had an insatiable love for computers and new technologies. His enthusiasm for the latest gadgets and software was contagious, as he eagerly shared his knowledge and discoveries with others. He constantly sought to expand his understanding of the digital realm and embraced the challenges that came along with it. May his spirit continue to guide us as we navigate the ever-evolving world of technology and embrace the things that ignite our passions, just as he did. Todd had a special place in his heart for his pets. His loyal companion, Brutus, his beloved dog, brought immense joy and companionship into his life. It is with heavy hearts that we imagine Brutus missing his presence.
Surviving are his mother, Mary (Jewett) Troyer, of Ashley; four siblings and their spouses, Penny and Jim Sleeper, of Ashley, Gene and Julie Troyer, of Ashley, Patti and Eddy Carpenter, of Florence, Alabama, and Peggy Stone, of Denver, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Troyer.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Fairfield Cemetery, 1300 C.R. 13, Corunna, with Pastor Valarie Kline officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will follow the service from 2:30-4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.