BUTLER — Kris Allen Hendrickson, 65, of Butler, Indiana, passed on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Kris was born on Nov. 16, 1956, and was a 1975 graduate of Eastside High School.
Kris is survived by two children, Amy (Tony) Lung, of Wolcottville and Ryan (Janell) Hendrickson, of Fort Wayne; three beloved grandsons, Deacon Hendrickson, Cohen Hendrickson and Emmett Hendrickson; sister-in-law, Terri Hendrickson, of Garrett; half-sister, Kelly Snyder (Garten-Dew), of Butler; nephew, Josh and Stephanie Phillips, of Bartonville, Texas; niece, Jessica Hendrickson, of Garrett; niece, Kimberly Hendrickson, of Garrett; and nephew, Tyler Garten, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet (Auer-Hendrickson) Snyder; stepfather, Marvin Snyder; father, Jon Thomas Hendrickson; and brother, Kim "Henny" Hendrickson.
In lieu of funeral services, memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society; P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
