Charles Richard
SOUTH WHITLEY — Charles A. Richard, 92, of South Whitley, died peacefully with his wife of 72 years, Margaret, by his side, at 4:18 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Born Sept. 2, 1930, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was a son of Hobert G. and Fern M. (Geist) Richard.
Growing up in Washington Township, Whitley County, he graduated from Washington Center High School in 1948.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Aug. 10, 1951. On July 17, 1952, he was appointed the rank of Tech Sergeant while serving in the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge on May 9, 1953.
On February 4, 1951, he married Margaret A. Stanley, and they began their life-long journey together, having two children. They have always made their home in South Whitley.
He began his work career at a farm store in Tunker. After his military service, he went to work for Gripco, South Whitley, later purchased by Black & Decker. He retired as reliability manager in 1992.
Mechanically inclined, he was a skilled metal machinist. He used his skills around the home with repairs and maintenance. He enjoyed golf and was also a member of the Gripco golf league during his employment. He liked the outdoors, fishing, and hunting, and took regular trips to Canada.
Charles participated in shooting sports, both clay and target. He was a member of VFW/AmVets 2919, South Whitley, and attended the United Methodist Church of South Whitley.
Surviving is his wife, Margaret; a son, Dennis C. (Kay) Richard of Jackson, Michigan; daughter, Doris (Michael) Applegate of Woodbridge, Virginia; grandchildren, Nicole (Sabas) Garcia, Allison Richard, Michael J (Casey Grey) Applegate and Emily (Shea) Ahlsted; and great-grandchildren, Mickey, Maisie, Jack, Macon, and Ollie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James L. Richard.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charles’s honor are to the Wounded Warrior Project or the United Methodist Church of South Whitley.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
