CORUNNA — Timothy W. Hoover, 72, of Corunna, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home.
Tim was a retired police officer from the Allen County Sheriff's Department after 32 years of service. Tim was also a former pilot and charter boat captain.
He loved fishing, hunting, spending time in Canada, and his tractor.
He was very loved by his family, friends and fellow officers.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Hoover; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kelly Hoover; daughters, Pamela Hoover and Breanna Christoffel and her wife, Emily Christoffel; brother, Jay Hoover; eight grandchildren, Matthew Kachur, Andrew Kachur, Jonathan Kachur, Melissa Oplinger, Darrian Rumschlag, Madison Hoover, Rachael Hoover and Alexis Rudy.
He was loved by everyone he met and by all who met him. He lived life to the fullest.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
