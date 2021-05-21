ANGOLA — Sheila Ann Petry, age 77, of Angola, Indiana, was reunited with her son, Chad, in heaven on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at home with her daughter by her side.
As many of you know, Sheila was a force of nature; never to be under estimated. There wasn't a task too big nor a detail too small. Sheila was a jack of all trades, always working on something. She had a creative brilliant mind.
From her earlier years, enjoying her 40-acre horse farm, having the most beautiful flowers in the neighborhood, to being the best grandma to her precious grandkids, her life was full and complete.
Sheila's most important role here on earth was being a child of God. Deep peace came from knowing that she had led her family to know the Lord.
Sheila worked hard her entire life. She owned Snow Lake Convenience Store (now the Hang Out), was a dispatcher for the sheriff's department, a general manager who helped launch the first Angola Walmart, a seamstress, a florist for Bakers Acres, a Rise bus driver and so much more.
She was born on Jan. 21, 1944, in New Castle, Indiana.
Sheila attended Orland School and graduated from Fremont High School.
Survivors include a daughter, Candy (Kent) Carlin, of Angola, Indiana; a stepson, Todd (Karma) Austin, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Kyley Carlin, Kait Carlin and Caleb Biernat; step-grandchildren, Bailey (Brodie) Kohl and Sedona Austin (Bryan Phelps); a step-great-grandson, Joseph Todd Kohl; a brother-in-law, Sam Presley, of Angola, Indiana; a nephew, David Presley, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and her loving pet dog, Liza Jane.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles “Pete” and Lois (Henderson) Colwell; a son, Charles (Chad) Craig; and a sister, Terry Presley.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Joel Greenwood will officiate the service.
Private burial will be held at a later time at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Fairview Missionary Church.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.