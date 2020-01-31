LAGRANGE — Carolyn Elaine (Stevens) Williams, 69, of LaGrange, Indiana, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, Indiana.
Ms. Williams was born on July 16, 1950, to Francis Jack Stevens and Betty (Franklin) Kline. They preceded her in death.
Carolyn graduated from East Noble High School. She then went on to open and operate the Café LA and LA Lounge in LaGrange. Next Carolyn started and operated her cleaning business for 20 years, before retiring.
Carolyn was a member of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church in Wolcottville, Indiana.
She enjoyed going to concerts, working at the Shipshewana Flea Market, and watching reality television shows.
Carolyn had a servant’s heart and loved donating her time to caring and helping the elderly. She loved her church family, spending quality time with her family and grandchildren, and loved the companionship of her feline friends, TC and Ursula.
Her survivors include her daughter, Michelle “Shelly” Marie Miazgowicz, of Syracuse; granddaughters, Whitley (Corey Moore) Craig, of Sturgis, Cynthia Lowe, of LaOtto, Olivia Brunt, of Coldwater and Madison Miazgowicz, of Auburn; grandsons, Nathaniel Hippenhammer, of Orland, Brendan Miazgowicz, of Auburn, and Cruz Miazgowicz, of Syracuse; sisters, Betty Lou (James) Hendrix, of Rome City, Paula Fox, of Rome City, Kathy Kline, of Ligonier, and Roxie Sands, of Orlando; brothers, Walter M. (Glenda) Stevens, of Kendallville, Kent (Todd Rupert) Stevens, of Auburn, Michael (Emma) Kline. of Albion, Raymond Kline Jr., of Brimfield, and Steve (Trina) Kline, of Albion.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori LaVon Craig; both parents; stepfather, Raymond Ray Kline; and a brother, Jack W. Stevens.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 3 p.m., with memorial visitation prior from noon to 3 p.m., at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 2900 E. C.R. 1150N 57, Wolcottville, IN 46795.
Officiating the service will be Preacher Billy Fields.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to Liberty Freewill Baptist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stemm Lawson Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart.
