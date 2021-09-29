FREMONT — Jerome Nicholas “Jerry” Jackson, age 79, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his home.
He was born on March 15, 1942, in Ashley, Indiana, to Cecil and Deloris (Gaetz) Jackson.
He attended Ashley High School.
He married Cathy Antrup on March 24, 1990, in Fremont, Indiana.
Jerry was a longtime contractor in northeast Indiana.
He served in the United States Air Force.
Jerry was a longtime member of Fremont Moose Lodge #2387, Orland American Legion Post #423, Northeastern Lodge 210 F & AM, Fremont, Indiana, and Fremont Chamber of Commerce.
Jerry loved his bluegill fishing, especially in southern Indiana, deer and squirrel hunting, watching NASCAR, IU Basketball, and the Indianapolis Colts, breakfast at the Bull Pen Restaurant in Fremont, and reading the newspaper.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Jackson, of Fremont, Indiana; children, Dennis (Kim) Jackson, of Cayuga, Oklahoma, Joe Jackson, of Hudson, Indiana, Jackie Young (Jon Gall), of Auburn, Alabama, Robert Stoy, of Angola, Indiana, and Mandy (Shawn) Anderson, of Angola, Indiana; six grandchildren, Kalib Jackson, Jade Young, Skye Young, Katelyn (Ryan) Sichling, Issac Stoy and Chaise Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Ada Jackson and Asher Jerome Jackson; a brother, Ed (Pauli) Jackson, of Brighton, Colorado; and a sister, Rose Grogg, of Hudson, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Deloris Jackson; and three brothers, John Jackson, Tom Jackson and Larry Jackson.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services and a Moose Pilgrim Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
A luncheon and Celebration of Life will follow immediately after the services at the Fremont Moose Lodge, 2051 W. Toledo St., Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Moose Charities Mooseheart, in care of Jerome Jackson, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.