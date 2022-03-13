KENDALLVILLE — Pamela K. Riley, 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
She was born on June 9, 1944, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Noble and Elizabeth (Gard) Wagner.
Ms. Riley grew up in northeast Indiana. From 1973 to 1993, she resided in New Jersey, and then moved to Georgia, where she resided until 2003.
She had always worked as an administrative assistant. Upon returning to Kendallville, she worked in group homes for a year and became a CNA. She then accepted the position as assistant to the Director of the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce in 2006, and retired in 2008.
Pam was a member of CrossPointe Family Church in Kendallville, a former member of Professional Business Women’s Association of Kendallville, and was a volunteer for Parkview Hospice for 11 years.
Pam enjoyed sewing since the age of 8, when she began participating in 4-H at the LaGrange County Fair. She also enjoyed reading and had a passion for ballroom dancing.
Surviving are two brothers, Dennis Hodge, of LaGrange and Gordon Hodge, of McClish Lake; and two half-sisters, Carol Bradley, of Fort Wayne and Linda Adams, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her father, Noble Wagner; her mother, Elizabeth Hodge; her stepfather, Ivan Hodge; and a brother, Scott Hodge.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 5 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Rich Secor, of CrossPointe Family Church officiating.
Burial will be at Woodruff Cemetery.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.