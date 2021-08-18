AUBURN — Dr. Donald E. Derrow, DDS, 90, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his home in Auburn.
He was born in Auburn, Indiana, on March 22, 1931, to James Earl and Ida Belle (Kinsey) Derrow. They have both preceded him in death, as has his brother, Robert L. Derrow.
Don graduated from Auburn High School in 1949, where he participated in all sports. He was a member of the Red Devils 1949 team that went to the state finals.
After high school he played semi-pro football with the Fort Wayne Saints the year they won the semi-pro championship. He attended Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on a football scholarship.
In 1951, during the Korean conflict, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. While stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, he was sent to Greece to participate in a NATO landing. In 1952, he was sent to Las Vegas to participate in Operation Tumbler Snapper Atomic Bomb Tests.
After his discharge, he entered Indiana University, where he received his B.S. Degree in Science. In the fall of 1957, he entered IU Dental School. While in dental school he worked for Dr. Joseph Muhler, who was doing research with Stanous Fluoride, which was later developed into Crest Toothpaste for Proctor and Gamble.
He graduated in 1961, and moved to Auburn, where he practiced dentistry for 51 years.
Don was a member of Auburn Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder and a Deacon.
He was a life member of Delta Sigma Delta Dental Fraternity and a retired member of Isaac Knapp Dental Society. He was a life member of the ACD Museum and drove his 1936 Auburn on the first car tour in 1975, and participated in tours for the next 30 years. He was former President of Greenhurst Country Club, former President of the DeKalb County Cancer Society, member of the Auburn Elks Lodge and a member of Auburn American Legion Post 97. He served on the Board of Directors of R.I.S.E. and was a proud member of the World Golf Hall of Fame Hole in One Club. He was a stockholder in the Green Bay Packers.
Don married Nancy Western on March 30, 1952, in Auburn Presbyterian Church and they have been married for almost 70 years. Nancy survives in Auburn, along with their four children, Diane Derrow, of Culver, Indiana, Alison Derrow-Howe, of Lake James, Angola, Claudia (Joey) Sichting, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Donald Stuart (Caroline) Derrow, of Auburn; nine grandchildren, Madolyn Augustus, Meredith Hughes, Ava Sichting, Andrew Sichting, Mallory Spikes, Sheridan Alemon, John Samra, Wyatt Derrow and Oliver Derrow; and three great-grandchildren, Sergio Trevino, Joselyn Spikes and Greyson Spikes.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., Auburn, IN 46706, with the Rev. David Lawrence officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery, with the Honor Guard from the American Legion performing military honors.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be given in Don’s name to Friends Table c/o the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home asks that anyone who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19, please wear a mask for everyone’s health and safety.
