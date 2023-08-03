Dennis Harry Worden, age 75, died at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. Indiana, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, of complications from Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Amyloidosis.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Condolences and memories may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com.
