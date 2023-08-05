WOLCOTTVILLE — Barbara Marie Wallen, 66, of Witmer Lake, Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born June 1, 1957, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Richard and Mary (Havel) Drake.
She was married to Rick Wallen for more than 30 years. He survives at Witmer Lake.
Barbara worked at North American Van Lines, Fort Wayne Newspapers and Silgan Plastics in Ligonier. She was also a caretaker for her mother, father, and her father-in-law, Richard Wallen.
Barbara enjoyed doing puzzles, sewing, drinking beer following her German heritage; but above all else, she loved her family and spending time with them.
Also surviving are three daughters, Tonya Sue (Marty) Wolf, of Brownsburg, Bobbi Jo (Lance) Shockley, of Lebanon and Abrae Biranda (Bill) Gann, of Kendallville; a son, Zachary Ryan Wallen, of Mansfield Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Halliegh, Bailey, Sierra, Mckenzie, Austin, Hunter, Lilly, Nathan, Anthony, Jace, Camden, Marcus and Jaylah; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Penelope; a sister, Sandy Fellers, of Hicksville, Ohio; and nine brothers, Ray Drake, of Auburn, Denny Drake, of Florida, Danny Drake, of Spencerville, Donnie Drake, of Evansville, John Drake, of Indianapolis, Greg Drake, of Grabill, Willie Drake, of Spencerville, Dave Drake, of Evansville and Randy Drake, of Spencerville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be a celebration of life service announced at a later date.
Burial will take place at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
