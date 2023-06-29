SYRACUSE — Jennifer Marie (Macias) Dunn, age 40, of Syracuse, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at home.
A funeral service will be held in Jennifer’s honor on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Jimmy Shepherd will officiate.
Burial will follow at Snodgrass Cemetery in Larwill, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Yeager Funeral Home.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.