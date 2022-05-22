PLEASANT LAKE — Marsha K. Ritter, 82, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1940, in Auburn, Indiana, to Ray and Maxine (Houser) Heffley.
Mrs. Ritter was a homemaker.
Surviving are a daughter, Rene Salinas, of Pleasant Lake; a son, Monte Souder, of Sebring, Florida; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Diane (Bob) Ostheim, of Auburn; and three brothers, Dennis (Terra) Heffley, of Auburn, Jerry (Clodine) Heffley, of Auburn and David (Bethany) Heffley, of Corunna.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Ritter; a son, Jeffrey Souder; and a grandson.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned for later this summer.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
