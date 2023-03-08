Michael Barrell
COLUMBIA CITY — Michael James Barrell, 69, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at 8:55 p.m., on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City.
Born in South Bend, Indiana, on Jan. 28, 1954, he was the son of the late Fred R. Barrell Jr., and Mary Ann (Rydzynski) Barrell.
He grew up in South Bend and graduated from John Adams High School in 1972.
On July 19, 1975, he married Carol Lynn Niemier. They made their first home in South Bend and have lived in rural Columbia City for the past 33 years.
Mike had a long career in Information Technology for business machine suppliers. He last worked for Allen Business Machines in Fort Wayne as their IT Director, before retiring in 2010.
Since his teenage years, Mike was a HAM Radio operator and a long-term member of the Fort Wayne Radio Club. His call sign, WB9DLC, can be found in logbooks of fellow HAMs from more than 100 countries. Throughout his life, he was an avid runner, with several marathons and countless 10k races to his credit. Mike felt called to the water, sailing whenever possible. Touring the winding countryside with Carol on the motorcycle, they had many wonderful adventures together. When grandkids came along, they became his focus and joy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; sons, Christopher R. (Shelly) Barrell, of Brownsburg and Geoffrey M. (Chelsey) Barrell, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Claire, Liam, Tristyn, and Henry Barrell; and sisters, Ellen M. (Dale) Mais, of Marcelles, Michigan, and Beth A. (Tom) Swinford, of Smithfield, Utah.
Visitation is from 2-4 and 5:30-7:30 p.m., on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
A private family service will follow.
Interment at Stough Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Michael’s honor, are to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.