ROME CITY — Gina Ann Huggins, 59, of Rome City, Indiana, died surrounded by her family overlooking a beautiful sunrise on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on April 8, 1963, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Tom and Anne (Watson) Stoltz. Her father preceded her in death in December 2000.
On Nov. 28, 1981, at Topeka United Methodist Church in Topeka, she married Alan Joyce. He preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2006.
Then, on Sept. 4, 2010, she married Will Huggins. He survives in Rome City.
Mrs. Huggins had worked as a bank,teller for Horizon Bank in Topeka for 18 years.
Gina enjoyed watching the sunrise in the mornings and attending to her flowers. She also loved to watch her favorite movie, “A Christmas Story”, which would be playing on repeat around Christmas time. Even having her own bunny suit to dress up in to attend holiday gatherings.
Also surviving are her children, Lindsay (Makiah) Stinnett, of Topeka, Seth Joyce, of Sturgis, Michigan, Mariann (Filipe) Dasilva, of Massachusetts, Ashley Huggins, of Kendallville, Willy Huggins, of Wolcottville and Benjamin Huggins, of Rome City; eight grandchildren; her mother, Anne Stoltz, of Topeka; a sister, Jodi (Johnny) Simpson, of North Carolina; two brothers, Tom (Gloria) Stoltz, of Cincinnati, and Carl (CJ) Stoltz, of Georgia; Alan’s mom, Karen Joyce, of Ohio; and Alan’s sister, Penny White, of Ohio.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 18, 2022, at 4 p.m., at Topeka United Methodist Church, 124 W. Pine St., Topeka, with her brother-in-law, Johnny Simpson and Pastor Matt Gingerich, of Eden Worship Center officiating.
Casketbearers will be Seth Joyce, Willy Huggins, Ben Huggins, Makiah Stinnett, Tommy Stoltz and Johnny Simpson.
Calling is on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 3-5 p.m., and one hour prior to the services on Monday, all at the church.
Due to street repairs in Topeka, there will be no on-street parking at the church. Additional parking is available a half block east of the church at Topeka Elementary School.
Preferred memorials are to Topeka United Methodist Church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
