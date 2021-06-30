ALBION — Jerry Leroy Ferris, age 57, of Albion, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Parkview Memorial Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Jerry was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 30, 1964, to Emerson Tracy Ferris and Patty Ann (Jerome) Ferris. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Snider High School in 1983.
He married Vicky Lee (Heileman) Myers on Oct. 2, 2011, at Freewill Baptist Church in Waterloo.
Jerry loved family cookouts, fishing, playing cards and board games. He also enjoyed collecting baseball cards and comic books.
Survivors include his wife, Vicky Ferris, of Albion; brothers, Jim Ferris, of Florida, Louis Noirot, of Wabash and Rick Clay, of Van Wert, Ohio; half-sister, Alice; four aunts; and one uncle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Roberta and Raymond Heileman; brother, Donald Zolman; and four stepsisters.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with visitation prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pastor Shawn Kondas will officiate the service.
Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.
