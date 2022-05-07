HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Rae Lynn Paff, age 69, of rural Hicksville, Ohio, passed away at 12:50 a.m., on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.
Mr. Paff was a graduate of Leo High School and was employed by Vulcraft in St. Joe, Indiana, where he worked as a diesel mechanic, in maintenance, in shipping, and as a security guard, retiring with 38 years of service.
He attended Life Changing Church in Edgerton, Ohio,.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion with Leo American Legion Post #409, and was active with the Legion Riders, fund-raising for veterans and escorting veterans to their final resting place. He held numerous offices with the Legion Riders, including Director. Rae was also a member of the Eagles and was an avid Harley-Davidson rider and NASCAR fan, rooting for Kevin Harvick.
Rae Lynn Paff was born on April 15, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of Wayne J. and Florine E. (Coles) Paff.
He married Rose K. (Richards) Beebe on July 11, 2020, at their home near Hicksville, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his mother, Florine Paff, of Leo, Indiana; his siblings, Mike (Cathy) Paff, of New Haven, Indiana, and Kim (Gary) Brown, of Fort Wayne; three nieces, Natalie, Kelly and Megan; two nephews, Jonathon and Jeffrey; a stepdaughter, Michelle (Randy Coates) Peterson, of Racine, Wisconsin; a stepson, Scott (Diane) Beebe, of Battlecreek, Michigan; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne, and two stepdaughters, Julaine Kalisz and Korrine Beebe.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Life Changing Church in Edgerton.
Services celebrating Rae’s life will follow at 1 p.m., at the church, with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating.
Memorials are requested to American Legion Riders or to Life Changing Church.
Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull St., Edgerton, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
