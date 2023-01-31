AVILLA — Robert A. "Bob" Balyeat, 74, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Ascension Living Sacred Heart Village in Avilla, Indiana.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Clifford and Retha M. (Cleveland) Balyeat. They preceded him in death.
Bob was a graduate of North Side High School.
He served honorably in the United States Navy.
Bob worked for General Electric for more than 30 years.
He married Carolyn Parker in 1972, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 31, 2022.
Bob was a handyman and enjoyed fishing and reading.
Surviving are his children, James Balyeat, Kevin Balyeat and Jeffrey A. Balyeat; siblings, Clifford Balyeat Jr., Judy Stroup, Tom Balyeat and Joyce Bayes; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Bob was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Strickland.
There are no services at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Covington Memorial Funeral Home, Fort Wayne.
