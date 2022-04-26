AUBURN — Jeri L. Cooney, 76, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Jeri was born on Aug. 15, 1945, a daughter of the late Harold and Violet Moss.
Jeri was the owner of Custom Stamp Inc., in Auburn, for 19 years.
She is survived by her husband, Larry G. Cooney, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Carrie L. and Donald Bailey, of Otsego, Michigan; granddaughter, Torrie R. (Michael) Strong, of Angola; great-grandson, Everett Strong; great-granddaughter, Lucy Strong; and sisters, Betty Barkley, of Fort Wayne and Alexandra Zannis, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Michele.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Martin’s Healthcare.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guest registry, or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.