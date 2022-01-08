COLUMBIA CITY — Timothy N. Thomson, 77, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 6:55 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, surrounded by his family, at Story Point Senior Living, Fort Wayne, where he had been a resident for the past seven months.
Born on Aug. 26, 1944, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a son of the late William C. Thomson Jr., and Annabel (Miller) Thomson.
Growing up in Columbia City, he completed elementary school at West Ward and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1962. He continued his education at Indiana University in Bloomington, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1966.
He returned to Columbia City and joined the family business, Thomson’s Whitley County Motor Sales, a General Motors dealership. After 44 years in the business, he retired in 2010, after the business was sold.
His family remembers him as an intentional man. Excited about traveling, his ventures took him all over the globe. In his younger years, he ran marathons, played golf regularly, and held a private pilot’s license.
He attended The Chapel, Fort Wayne, and belonged to the Indiana Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
He is survived by children, John Cory (Vanessa) Thomson, Jennifer M. (Matthew) Kennedy, both of Fort Wayne, Michaela (Rob) Weir, Roanoke; stepchildren, Cassie M. (Dauenhauer) Spreen, of Cincinnati, Brittany J. Jagger, of Carmel and Cole M. Jagger, of Carmel; six grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Robert) Thomson Goldman, of Bellingham, Washington; and a brother, W. Charles (Amanda) Thomson, of Phoenix, Arizona; former wives, Sandra Thomson, of Fort Wayne and Rhonda Jagger, of Indianapolis.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Ann Costanza; a stepdaughter, Christina Martin; and former wife, Melissa Thomson.
The funeral service is at 7 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation is at 4 p.m., until the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Whitley County Community Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
