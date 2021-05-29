AUBURN —Donald D. Johnson, 89. of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday May 27, 2021, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man allegedly damages property, flees wreck scene
- Police identify armed robber
- Police arrest two at Baymont Inn
- Huge explosion kills one in Columbia City
- Police arrest driver clocked at 114 mph
- Lakefront home burns at Pleasant Lake
- Zachary Sparkman
- Two Eastside seniors sign with employers
- Rural collision injures both drivers
- Eastside girls get walk-off win over Woodlan
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.