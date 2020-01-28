Patricia Ann O’Reilly, 83, of South Whitley, Indiana, died at 8:05 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City, Indiana.
Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Updated: January 28, 2020 @ 3:26 am
