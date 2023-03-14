FORT WAYNE — Dan D. Bordner, 86, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1936, in Fort Wayne, to Walter and Helen (Lee) Bordner.
On Dec. 2, 1961, in Kendallville, he married Sharon A. Hawk.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army.
Dan had worked in the maintenance department at Flint and Walling in Kendallville.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Sharon A. Bordner, of Fort Wayne; two daughters, DawnNita Fulk, of Huntertown and DurInda (Terry) Scheurich, of Wolcottville; a son, Dan (Deb) Bordner, of Silver Lake; six grandchildren, Jessica Weimer, Justin (Tia) Weimer, Dillon Scheurich, DaKesha (Zach) Straw, LaTasha (Andrew) Schaefer and Jennifer Whitacre; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Aldi) Sutton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a great-granddaughter, LaElah Shaefer; a sister, Evelyn Summers; and a brother-in-law, Steve Summers.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.