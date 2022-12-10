SOUTH WHITLEY — Paula D. Thompson, 64, of South Whitley, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City.
Born July 7, 1958, in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Paul L. and Judith E. (Reimer) Thompson.
Paula grew up in South Whitley and graduated in 1976. She began her nursing career at Alfran Nursing Home and would graduate from Lutheran College of Health Professionals with a registered nursing degree in 1990. The majority of her career was with Miller's Merry Manor in Columbia City, and she retired in 2018.
Intelligent, kind, caring, and social were just a few ways to describe Paula. She was always there to help others in need, and loved visiting with others. Her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, meant the most to her. She also enjoyed reading and found relaxation fishing or being outdoors. She had a knack for knowing most Jeopardy questions and was great at any random trivia question.
For more than 30 years, Paula helped patients in need and it was a blessing that her work family at Miller's Merry Manor could give back and take care of Paula these past four years.
"Words cannot describe how grateful her family is for the phenomenal job and care that Steve Baker and the entire staff at Miller's Merry Manor had for Paula. Thank you all!"
Paula is survived by her mother, Judith Thompson; sons, Joshua (Rose) Thompson and Justin (Tammy) Thompson; grandchildren, Dominic, Skyler, Tessa, Eli and Brenton; brothers, Jeff (Jules) Thompson, Ed (Betsy) Thompson and Ernie (Dana) Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
According to Paula's wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Paula's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.