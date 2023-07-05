AUBURN — Robert A. “Bob” Patterson, 63, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, surrounded by his family at his Auburn home.
He was born on May 24, 1960, in Addison, Michigan, to Charles and Geraldine (Crabb) Patterson.
Bob was a 1978 graduate of Addison High School. He went on to earn a Civil Engineering Degree from Tri-State University in Angola.
Bob married Juli (Miller) Patterson on March 10, 1997, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She resides in Auburn.
He had a 40-year career at TFC Canopy in Garrett, from 1983 until the end of 2022, where he served as the president of the company.
He was a member of the County Line Church of God, where he served eight years on the Ministry Leadership Team.
He was also a present member of the DeKalb Airport Board.
Bob was a huge fan of the Michigan Wolverines. He also enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers play baseball. Over the years Bob was very active in coaching, umpiring and officiating youth sports. Most important to Bob was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Juli Patterson, of Auburn; his father, Charles Patterson, of North Adams, Michigan; sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Misty Gillian, of Auburn, Chad and Angie Patterson, of Joshua, Texas, and Jeremy and April Patterson, of Leo; daughter, Kara Gillian, of Angola; eight grandchildren, Korbin Gillian, Khloe Gillian, Russell Patterson, Lennox Patterson, Olivia Patterson, Graham Patterson, Asher Patterson and Theodore Patterson; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Karen Patterson, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pam and Dennis Shepherd, of Onsted, Michigan, and Laurie and Mike Dowis, of North Adams, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Patterson.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
A memorial service will take place immediately following the gathering at 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home with Rev. Stuart Kruse officiating.
Memorial donations may be given in memory of Bob to the Auburn Campus of the County Line Church of God, 602 Erie Pass, Auburn, Indiana 46706
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
