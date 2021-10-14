MATTHEWS, N.C. — Ryan A. Dimmich, 43, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home in Matthews, North Carolina.
A DeKalb High School graduate, Mr. Dimmich is survived by his parents, Tom and Kay Dimmich; daughter, Zoie Dimmich; wife, Erica Bennett Dimmich; brother, Rick (Michele) Hurni; sister, Lisa (Larry) Jackson and Lana (Doug) Sutton Ferguson; aunt, Mary Ann (Denny) Ketzenberger; uncle, Tony (Nina) Miller; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www2.jdrf.org .
Arrangements by Heritage Forrest Lawn Funeral Home, Matthews, NC.
