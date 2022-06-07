HAMILTON — Mary H. Ervin, 80, died on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on March 17, 1942, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Charles and Katherine (Berry) Jackson.
Mary was known as the Ace lady after working and retiring from Ace Hardware in Butler.
She was a member of the Hamilton Garden Club and American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post 467 of Hamilton.
Mary never knew a stranger and was deeply loved and adored by her family and friends. She was a lifelong avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and would like attendees of her Life Celebration to wear Cardinal Red in her honor.
She married Jackie G. Ervin on April 22, 1961. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. and he passed away on June 11, 1990.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, Debra (Don) Oberlin, of Hamilton, Tana (Steve) Gibson, of Hamilton and Travis (Amy) Ervin, of Auburn; grandchildren, Aaron (Amanda) O’Connor, of Atlanta, Georgia, Meagan Gibson, of Indianapolis, Meagan (Jeremiah) Nicely, of Auburn, Jared (Britney Ziko) O’Connor, of Butler, Shelby (Zach) Jackson, of Pendleton, Dylan (Sami Rinard) Ervin, of Auburn and Drew Ervin, of Auburn; great-grandchildren, Aaden, Emmrey, Paisley, Kaison, Noah, Baby Stella, Flynn and Farran; two sisters and a brother, Donna (Gene) Harris, of Butler, Marvin “Pete” (Lorretta Laney) Jackson, of Auburn and Judith (Samuel Hull III) Patrick, of Fremont.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Charles Price; and two sisters, Ruby Patrick and Kathy Jackson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday at the funeral home.
Her final place of rest will be at Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Memorials may be given in memory of Mary, to the Hamilton Garden Club.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
