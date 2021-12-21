ADAMS LAKE — Paul K. Sabelhaus III, 40, of Adam's Lake passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with his family at his bedside.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1980, in LaGrange to Linda (Lower) Stoneburner and Paul K. Sabelhaus Jr.
Paul was a 1999 Lakeland High School graduate and a 2004 graduate of Ball State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in risk management. He spent most of his career working in the medical insurance industry.
His early years were spent with his cousins, Missy (Lower) Branham and Chris Lower, playing around the lake and enjoying each other’s company.
Paul enjoyed water skiing and snow skiing with his best friends since high school, Brian Piper, David Miller and Aaron Myers.
He was loved by many and will be remembered for his funny and witty personality.
Survivors include his mother, Linda (Tim) Stoneburner of St Petersburg, Florida; his father, Paul K. Sabelhaus Jr. of Adam's Lake; several aunts and uncles, Greg (Bev) Lower of LaGrange, Tony (Deb) Lower of Kendallville, and Richard (Chris) Button of Sturgis, Michigan; and many cousins and friends.
Preceding Paul in death were his maternal grandparents, Tom and Shirley Lower; paternal grandparents, Paul and Laverne Sabelhaus; an uncle, Don Sabelhaus; and his aunt, Shannon Hooley.
Per the families’ wishes, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be contributed in Paul's memory to the ARK Animal Rescue and Adoption, P.O. Box 95, Howe, Indiana; or to Pet Pals Animal Shelter, St. Petersburg, Florida
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange.
