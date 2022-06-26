HUDSON — Betty Elouise (Ober) Schwartz of Hudson, Indiana, passed into the loving arms of God with the help of Jesus, her Lord and Savior on Feb. 11, 2022. We believe she is joyously reunited with those she loved who have completed their journey before her.
Betty was born on July 1, 1925. She attended Ashley High School and graduated with the Class of 1943.
She married the love of her life, Martin L. Schwartz, 74 years ago. Together they raised a family she dearly loved.
She enjoyed painting ceramics and always put little extra decorations on them to make them unique.
She worked in several doctor offices over the years and was an aide at DeKalb Memorial Hospital for many years. It was her joy to be able to provide special care to her patients and brighten their day.
Surviving are her husband; five children, David (Susan) Schwartz, Dawn Fry, Bonnie (James) Deetz, Robert Schwartz and Martin Schwartz Jr.; 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two children, Brian and Patricia; a brother, Lyle Hamman; sister-in-law, Helen; niece, Kathy; and adoptive parents, Joseph and Alvada Ober.
A Celebration of Betty’s Life will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, as an open house from 5-7:30 p.m., at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna, IN 46730. A light buffet will be served. Please join us as we share special memories.
Legacy Of Love
A wife, a mother, a grandma too,
This is the legacy we have from you.
You Taught Us Love and how to fight,
You gave us strength, you gave us might.
A stronger person would be hard to find,
And in your heart, you were ALWAYS KIND.
You fought for us all in one way or another,
Not just as a wife, not just as a mother.
For all of us you gave your best,
Now the time has come for you to rest.
So go in God’s peace, you’ve earned your sleep
Your love in our hearts, we’ll Eternally Keep.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Parkview Noble Hospice, 1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, IN 46755 or to A New and Living Way, P.O. Box 5244, Kendallville, Indiana, 46755.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
