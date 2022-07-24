BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Yvonne Eloise Stukey, age 80, of California Township, Branch County, Michigan, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, July 18, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1941, in Reading, Michigan, to Ralph Albert and Margaret (Zigler) Rigelman.
Yvonne grew up in Montgomery, Michigan. She married Elmer D. Stukey on July 10, 1958, in Montgomery, Michigan.
Yvonne worked many years at Dana-Weatherhead in Angola, Indiana.
She loved spending time with her family, and was very involved in all her grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. She was always cooking, baking, and canning. Yvonne was well-known for baking her homemade bread and jams. Yvonne and her husband Elmer also enjoyed working and helping out at the Butler Speedway.
Yvonne was a longtime member of the Montgomery American Legion Auxiliary, she enjoyed baking pies, making mac and cheese, and baked beans for events.
Survivors include her husband, Elmer Stukey, of Montgomery, Michigan; children, Dennis (Jackie) Stukey, of Montgomery, Michigan, Kevin Stukey, of Fremont, Indiana, and Kimberly (Kevin) Landis, of Fremont, Indiana; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; her mother, Margaret Rigelman, of Montgomery, Michigan; sisters, Janet Fast, of Montgomery, Michigan, and Colleen Roberts, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and brothers, Raymond (Sharon) Rigelman, of Camden, Michigan, and Leonard (Judy) Rigelman, of Fremont, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Rigelman; a son, Ralph Stukey; and a sister, Marjorie Sattison.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at California Cemetery, California Township, Montgomery, Michigan.
Memorial donations in her memory, may be directed in care of Branch County Council On Aging or Promedica Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.