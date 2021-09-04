COLUMBIA CITY — James "Jim" E. Sheets, 67, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital.
Born on Sept. 21, 1953, in Columbia City, he was the son of Lester Sheets and Joy (Wygant) Sheets.
Growing up in rural Roanoke, Jim graduated from Huntington North High School with the Class of 1971.
Jim was a lifelong farmer with his family's farm, L&J Sheets Farm. Jim also worked at International Harvester for 10 years, a school bus driver for Southwest Allen County Schools, Office Facility Service and for the past five years at Innovative Packaging in Huntington.
He was a member of Shriner Horse Patrol, American Legion Post 160 in Roanoke and attended St. Catherine's Catholic Church.
Jim adored his grandchildren and loved watching them play sports. Over the years he was involved with the Whitley County 4-H and he enjoyed going to 4-H Fairs, fishing and tractor pulling.
Jim is survived by his sons, Shawn (Jennifer) Sheets and Barry Sheets; mother, Joy Sheets; sisters, Debbie (Doug) Woods and Pam (David) Fields; grandchildren, Robby Sheets, Ryan Sheets, Kyndra Sheets, Adasyn Sheets and Brantlyne Sheets; and nieces and nephews, Dawn (Brad) Carsten, Dustin Woods, Julie (Kris) Cossairt and Derick Fields.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Sheets; and former wife and best friend forever, Dianne Sheets.
A celebration of Jim's life was held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with Father Dale A. Bauman officiating.
Burial followed at Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Union Cemetery or the Whitley County 4-H Swine Club.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Jim's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
