Mabel Reed Apr 14, 2020

Mabel P. Reed, 96, of South Whitley, Indiana, passed away at 1:05 p.m., on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
