GARRETT — Jane Ann (Draggoo) Griffith, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Ascension Living Sacred Heart Village, Avilla, Indiana, with family by her side.
She was born on July 3, 1939, in Auburn, Indiana, to Clifton and Fern (VanZile) Draggoo.
Jane graduated from Auburn High School in 1957.
She married Larry Dean Griffith on June 29, 1957, at First United Methodist Church in Auburn, with the Rev. Albert Clarke officiating.
Jane worked at Renaissance Publishing Company (Formerly Messenger Corporation) in Auburn, retiring in 2000. She was a member of Garrett United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Larry, of 64 years; two sons, Jeffrey L. Griffith, of Garrett, Indiana, and Greg Griffith, of Blairsville, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly (Griffith) and Rodney Renkenberger, of Kendallville; sister, Sally Cox, of Angola; brother-in-law, Jerry and Gloria Griffith, of Rockville, Maryland; sister-in-law, Gwenadean and Herb West, of Louden, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Renkenberger) Moschel, of Kendallville, Chad and Christa Griffith, of Garrett, Ashley (Renkenberger) and Christopher Cain, of Seminole, Florida, Cassandra (Griffith) and Chad Puckett, of Mentone, Tiffany (Renkenberger) and Cody Cripe, of Kendallville, Jeffrey R. Griffith, of Garrett and Ryan and Brittani Renkenberger, of Fort Wayne; 11 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Bradyen and Treyce Moschel, of Kendallville, Logan Griffith, of Garrett, Waylon and Orla Cain, of Seminole, Florida, Peyton, Jaxton and Brynlie Puckett, of Mentone, Kennedy Jane Cripe, of Kendallville and Maely Griffith, of Garrett.
Jane loved watching NBA basketball, working in her yard and spending time with family. She loved attending grandchildren’s activities.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; grandchild, Larry Lee Griffith; brothers-in-law, Everett Bray and William Cox; and sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Bray.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation on Sunday at 2 p.m., with Tom Novy officiating.
Burial will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Jane’s honor may be directed to Garrett United Methodist Church, 110 W. Houston St., Garrett, IN 46738.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
