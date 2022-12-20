FORT WAYNE — Carl Wayne Guisinger, age 82, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Fort Wayne.
He was born in Fort Wayne to Donald and Martha Guisinger.
Carl graduated from Columbia City Joint High School where he was known as "Goose," excelling in both football and baseball and serving as class president.
Carl proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force 1983rd Communication Squadron stationed in Thule, Greenland, and also played on the Air Force baseball team.
Along with his wife, he was the owner and operator of Hamilton Electric for over 30 years and was a former member of IBEW Local 305, teaching in the trade school for five years. Carl was a member of American Legion Post 409 and Leo Masonic Lodge No. 224. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, game night with family and friends, casino gambling, and most of all playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carl is survived by his wife of more than 56 years, Nancy Guisinger, nee Manier; daughter, Cory (Bobby) Schweizer of Churubusco; son, Travis Guisinger of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Britney (Nick) Russell and Alexus Schweizer; three great-grandchildren, Gunner, Selah and Maverik Russell; and sister, June Keiser of Columbia City.
Service is 10:30 am, Wednesday at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling was also from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shriner's Hospital.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.