HAMILTON — Thomas G. Shank, age 68, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
Thomas was born on July 26, 1952, in Toledo, Ohio, son of the late Edward J. Shank and Lillian L. (Roudebush) Shank.
He married Dawn (Walter) Shank on Oct. 16, 1976, in Hamilton, Indiana, and she survives.
Thomas worked in the Sand and Gravel Mining industry his whole career, retiring in 2015, from Rock Bottom Gravel Products, Pleasant Lake, Indiana, which he co-owned and operated.
Thomas enjoyed the outdoors, and you could often find him out hunting and fishing.
He was a past member of Hamilton Fish and Game Club, Hamilton, Indiana.
Surviving is his wife, Dawn Shank of Hamilton, Indiana; son, Colby (Joseph Bright) Shank, of Indianapolis, Indiana; five siblings, Gary (Brenda) Shank, of LaGrange, Indiana; Sheryl Gzrecki, of Toledo, Ohio; John (Judy) Shank, of Defiance, Ohio; Colleen (Raymond) Hoover, of LaGrange, Indiana; and Michael Shank, of Wolcottville, Indiana.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.
To honor Thomas’ wishes, there will be no visitation or services held at this time.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.