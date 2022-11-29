FORT WAYNE — Marilyn Ann (Heinlen) Smith, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Born on July 8, 1930, in Garrett, she was a daughter of Jerome P. and M. Rhodine (Lehmbeck) Heinlen. Her parents preceded her in death.
She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. Marilyn lived most of her life in Fort Wayne. After retiring from Lincoln Life Insurance Company, she wintered in Ocala, Florida and spent her summers at Lake Wawasee before moving back to Fort Wayne.
She graduated from Garrett High School. Marilyn loved attending her high school reunions, and remained close to many of her classmates. She was an active member of the Red Hat Ladies, Tri Kappa Sorority, Encore Club and various groups in Ocala, Florida.
She is survived by her son, Steve Deibele; daughters, Julie (Scot Schouweiler) Keller, Jan Frick and Sandy Deibele; grandchildren, Todd, Sheri, Mandy, Jeremy, Ryan and Andrea; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Smith; and brothers, Jerry, Bob and Loren Heinlen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Eleos Hospice Care, 4432 Ardmore Ave., Fort Wayne IN, 46809. The family is grateful to StoryPoint West and Eleos Hospice Care for their compassion, and care for our mother.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Smith family at www.mccombandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.