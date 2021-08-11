ANGOLA — Robert G. (Bob) Shire, 94, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne, Indiana, surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on April 15, 1927, in Ashley, Indiana, to Guy and Hildred (Clark) Shire.
He married Vivian M. Bright on April 24, 1948, in Hudson, Indiana. Their marriage lasted 70 years, until Vivian’s death in 2018.
Immediately upon graduating from Salem Center High School in 1945, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and was on active duty in the Pacific when WWII ended.
Bob later worked for 35 years for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural letter carrier in Hudson.
Bob and Vivian were members of Hudson United Methodist Church for more than 60 years, and later, Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church.
He was a long-time member of the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department and also volunteered for the American Red Cross. I
n retirement, Bob and Vivian enjoyed many travel adventures, including Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. He especially loved Colorado. Bob enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking and exploring nature preserves.
Above all, Bob was a kind, steadfast family man, beloved by his children and grandchildren. Each of his grandkids looked forward to playing with Grandpa, whose inventiveness and silliness led them on many grand adventures.
Robert is survived by a sister, Laura Lee Smith, of Hudson, Indiana; a brother, Joseph Leroy Shire, of Hudson, Indiana; and five children, Diane (Bill) Baxter, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; Janice Shire (Michael Greenberg), of Denver, Colorado; John Shire (Renée Wright), of Fort Wayne, Jeanne (Peter) Van Gieson, of Springfield, Illinois; and Mark (Kam) Shire, of Kendallville. He had 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ted and Russell Shire; a sister, Mary Jean Saffen; and a granddaughter, Lauren Shire.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.
Private burial will take place at a later date at Circle Cemetery, Hudson.
Preferred memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or ACRES Land Trust.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
