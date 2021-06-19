Wavie A. Swink, 87, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Arrangements are pending at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
Updated: June 19, 2021 @ 12:02 am
