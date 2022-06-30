BUTLER — Arthur A. Gottfried, 78, of Butler, Indiana, died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Art was born on July 19, 1943, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late William and Ethel Gottfried.
Art was a used car salesman in the Fort Wayne area for more than 50 years, starting his career in 1965.
He enjoyed Indiana University basketball, Chicago Cubs baseball, Chicago Bears football, playing in adult softball leagues with his brothers and showcasing his love for karaoke. Art loved meeting and getting to know people and he especially loved his dog, Sophie.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Katherine Ann and Fred Moreno, of Caledonia, Illinois, and Tina and John Chapin, of Edon, Ohio; son, Bobby Gottfried, of Garrett; brothers, Dick Gottfried and Jim Gottfried; sisters, Lora Mae Miller and Sharon Krall; grandchildren, Cari Moreno, Gabrielle Moreno, Emily Moreno, Cassy (Derek) Bergdall and Luke Wallace; great-grandchildren, Jackson Moreno, Krue Wallace and Grace Bergdall; former spouse, Kathy Gottfried, of Belvedere, Illinois; and many friends that he had made over the years.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Gottfried and Gary Wayne Gottfried; and sisters, Phyllis Mynhier, Ruth Martin and Velma Gottfried.
A private family gathering will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.