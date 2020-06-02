Kenneth Butler Jun 2, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kenneth R. Butler, 75, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home. Arrangements by Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What will you be doing with your $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check? You voted: urgent needs such as housing, food, health, repairs pay down debt home improvement save donate other Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGarrett woman charged with murderGarrett woman allegedly killed husband with blowsSteuben man sentenced for child porn, repeat sex offensesAlleged gun incident leads to chargesCOVID-19 case confirmed at third Noble County nursing homeLocal COVID-19 cases rises as state hits all-time testing highRV sales jump through the roofProtest in downtown Angola was peacefulLife-long educator retiresPolice charge three after CVS theft Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD117284 KD125499 KD126117 Top Jobs KD123668 KD117550 KD127108 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Election uses vote centers for first time From the Garrett Clipper From the Principal From the Mayor From the Superintendent Garrett Alumni reunion events reduced this year Sports Briefs Garrett Public Library News
