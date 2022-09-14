INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Jane Anna Kelsey, née Hockemeyer, of Incline Village, Nevada, died on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the age of 78.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lyle Kelsey, and daughter, Julie Kelsey.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer Kelsey Moses.
Jane obtained her undergraduate degree from Valparaiso University in 1966, after which she moved to California. She went on to earn a master’s degree in English Literature at San Jose State University.
She had a passion for teaching, which was exemplified in her first job at an elementary school in San Jose. She proudly raised her two daughters while volunteering at El Camino Hospital. She ran the gift shop and served as the president of the volunteers during her tenure. Eventually, her passion for cooking took her to a paid position at Williams Sonoma, where she was able to pick out her own Viking stove for her new house.
Jane enjoyed amateur photography, travel, flowers, and reading. With any visit to her home, her passions were obvious, with pictures she took of iconic locations, libraries of books, recipes scattered everywhere, and an abundance of flower arrangements. Her fondness for birds was also evidenced by the many avian sculptures, paintings, and wall art. She had a love for animals, sharing her life with many cats over the years.
She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
