ROME CITY — Sally M. Donat Hoefle, 90, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mrs. Hoefle was a lifetime area resident. She worked for seven years as secretary and later as office manager for Financial Service Corp., in Mishawaka and South Bend. She then worked in sales marketing with GTE, traveling extensively across the United States.
She was a member of the GTE Employees Club, GTE Retirees Club, and the Bristol Opera House.
In 1963, she started the Bunco Club. With her friend, Julie Fields, she traveled to England four times, and has been to Scotland, Germany, and France. Since 1996, she has traveled with Menno Tours with her friend, Gwen Laing. She enjoyed fishing on her boat at her Waldron Lake home where she has resided since 1999, coming from Michigan.
Sally was a member of Rome City United Methodist Church.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1930, in LaGrange, to Charles and L. Maxine (Deter) Callahan.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Tona and Kenlyn Miller, of Albion and Jane and Edward Dils, of Goshen; a son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Sharon Hoefle of Ozark, Alabama; four grandchildren, Pam and Tommy Cowan, Jason and Heather Miller, Brett and Cyndee Miller and Taryn Miller; two step-granddaughters, Karissa Ecklebarger and Jennifer Anderson; a great-granddaughter, Jordyn Miller; twin great-granddaughters, Abigail and Natalie Miller; and two step-great-grandchildren, Devante Anderson and Dominique Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her father; her mother, L. Maxine Harp; stepfathers, Rex Donat and Arthola Delbert Harp; a brother, Wayne Donat; a half-sister, Sharon McClellan; a half-brother, David Callahan; and a daughter-in-law, Faye Hoefle.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Noble County.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
