LARWILL — Howard E. Johnson, a resident of Larwill, Indiana, passed away in Fort Wayne's Parkview Regional Medical Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. He was 71 years old.
Born in Auburn, Indiana, on July 26, 1951, Howard was the son of Ross and Marjorie (Robbins) Johnson.
He attended school in Auburn and Garrett, Indiana, and was married to Michele Roberts on Nov. 4, 1972. The pair shared more than 50 years together before Howard's Thursday morning passing.
Professionally, Howard worked at Dana (Weatherhead) in Columbia City until his retirement.
More personally, he was a strong-willed and independent person who always said exactly what was on his mind. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping (when he was younger). He also enjoyed bowling.
He was a past member of American Legion, Post 157 and the Eagles of Columbia City.
He was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army and liked watching TV shows like Bering Sea Gold and GoldRush.
In addition to wife, Michele Johnson, Howard is survived by four children, Sabrina Johnson (Scott Fitzpatrick), of Claypool, Holly Cristofolini, of Churubusco, Howard E. Johnson II (Candace Mikesell), of Larwill and Kathleen Johnson, of Columbia City; 14 grandchildren, Zachary, Austin, Meeka, NaTasha, Ray-Ray, Breanna, Larisa, Joshua, Gage, Howard III, Addalyn, Chance, Archer and Amnesty; 16 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ross Johnson, James Galloway, Rick Johnson, Zarada Brockway and Truly Bailey.
He was preceded in passing by his parents; brother, Terry Johnson; sister, Val Galloway; and infant son, Jeremy Johnson.
Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Warsaw is trusted to care for the Johnson family, who are grieving privately at this time.
A family-led celebration of life is in the planning stages.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
