ALBION — Floyd Miller “Whitey” Maxton Jr., age 82, of rural Albion, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, Indiana.
Mr. Maxton was born in Huntington, Indiana, on June 23, 1938, to Floyd Miller Maxton Sr., and Rachel (Burchette) Maxton.
He graduated from Huntington High School in 1957, and honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, stationed in Germany from 1957-1962.
He married Angeline (Hamman) Biddle on April 14, 1978, in Huntington, Indiana, and she survives him.
Known to most as “Whitey”, he had various occupations in life. When he was discharged from the Army, he came home to Huntington and started working for Orton Crane and Shovel for a few years. He then was hired onto the Huntington Fire Department from 1963-1969. Whitey also was employed with General Electric in Fort Wayne, Parker-Hannifin in Albion and as a cook at McCray Hospital in Kendallville. Many would remember Whitey in Kendallville for Whitey & Angie’s Breakfast House, which he owned from 1985-1989.
He was well-known for rebuilding and restoring 1955 Chevys. He owned Maxton’s Restorations for many years before retiring due to health concerns in 2000.
He was a member of Route 30 Cruisers Car Club and Kendallville Masonic Lodge. Whitey loved to go fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Angie Maxton, of Albion; sons, Bill Maxton, of Fort Wayne and David and Jill Maxton, of Albion; daughters, Heidi and Tim Bushong, of Syracuse, Laura and Russ Dunton, of Albion, Kimberly and Mark Boyd, of Huntington, Janet and Jim Bartrom, of Huntington and Belinda and Scott Strater, of Kendallville; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and twin brother, Lloyd “Bob” and Sharon Maxton, of San Diego, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy Okuly; and grandson, Cody Strater in 2004.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at noon, at Union Church, 3688 E. C.R. 400N, Huntington, Indiana, with visitation prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon.
Burial with military honors will follow at Star of Hope Cemetery near Huntington.
Casket bearers will be Donnie Adams, Doug Cravens, Ed Robbins, Brent Harris, Steve Harris and Roger Richards. Honorary bearer is Mark Cozad.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
