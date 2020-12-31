EDON, Ohio — Maudie M. Armstrong, age 79, of Columbia, Ohio, died at 8:59 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the home of her daughter near Angola, Indiana, surrounded by family, after an extended illness.
Mrs. Armstrong was employed by Wheel-Tec in Fremont, Indiana, for many years and then became an owner-operator truck driver with her husband at their business, MDS Transportation, hauling steel coils. In her younger days she hauled all kinds of freight from coast to coast. She also drove school bus for North Central Schools in Pioneer, Ohio, for many years.
Maudie was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing Bingo and visiting the casino. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking, canning what she raised, and eating at Red Lobster. She was also a lover of animals and loved her cats and dogs. While at Evergreen Manor, she was lovingly known as “Naughty Maudie.”
Maudie M. Armstrong was born on Jan. 3, 1941, in Titus, Texas, the daughter of Delbert and Ruby Irene (Perryman) Hatfield.
She married Dale L. Armstrong on Oct. 22, 1979, in Montpelier, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2017.
Survivors include her children, Stan (Janice) Rice, of Henderson, Nevada, Scott Rice, of Montpelier, Ohio, Juanita (Terry) Mocherman, of Hamilton, Indiana, Marcella (Frankie) Mullins, of Columbia, Rejina (John) Phipps, of Angola and Juan (Heather) Gonzales, of Angola; her stepchildren, Jon Armstrong, of Middletown, Ohio, Amanda Ross, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Carrie Ann (Timothy) Miller, of Edon, Ohio; 27 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ralph Hatfield, of Spokane, Washington.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Frank John and Kevin K. Rice and Matthew J. Gonzales; three grandchildren, Dean and Trevor Miller and Jayce Moll; one great-grandson, Baley Dane Hollister; one sister, Marie Jones; and a daughter-in-law, Brenda Rice.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana S., Edon, Ohio.
Services will follow at 2 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home in Edon, with Pastor Chris Schaefer officiating.
Interment will follow at Columbia Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to a humane society of the donor’s choice.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
