FREMONT — June Carlyne Crandall, age 88, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on March 3, 1933, in Fremont, Indiana, to William Howard Keyes and Velma (Fee) Keyes.
June graduated from Fremont High School in 1951. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Hillsdale College. She later received her Master's Degree from Saint Francis College.
June taught at Fremont Elementary for 33 years.
She married Kenneth N. Crandall on Sept. 6, 1953. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2014.
June was active in her church and served on the Fremont Library board.
Survivors include three daughters, Suellen Crandall, of Fremont, Indiana, Lori Crandall, of South Bend, Indiana, and Jenneth (Scott) Tsuleff, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three grandchildren, Brittany Tsuleff, of Prague, Czech Republic, Maria (Andrew) Lehr, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Zachary (Hannah) Tsuleff of Fishers, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Lehr, Kaladin Lehr and soon to arrive Madelyn Tsuleff; and many nieces and nephews.
June was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lorna Knisely; and a brother, Worden "Bud" Keyes.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Fremont United Methodist Church, 105 N. Tolford St., Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Fremont United Methodist Church.
Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to Fremont United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 653, Fremont, IN 46737.
The family requests that masks be worn if possible.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.